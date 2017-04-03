Atletico Madrid confirm Fernando Torres is 'okay' after suffering from life threatening head clash

Torres, 32, fell face down on the pitch in the 85th minute after challenging for the ball with Deportivo's Alex Bergantinos and required urgent treatment which resulted in Torres being carried off the pitch on a stretcher with a neck brace.
His club, fearful that he may have developed a serious spine or head injury immediately rushed him to the Intensive care Unit, but this morning images of him leaving the hospital have flooded social media, with the club confirming he's now stable.
'Good news (1/2) @Torres has undergone a cranial and cervical CT. There are no alterations nor traumatic injuries'.. his club, Atletico Madrid tweeted.
'Good news (2/2)@Torres, conscious and lucid, he will spend the night in hospital for observation as per medical protocol.'
"He is stable and conscious," "He'll spend the night in hospital and undergo more tests Friday."
