 Arsene Wenger is 'roasted alive' on Twitter, after Arsenal lose 10-2 to Bayern Munich | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Arsene Wenger is 'roasted alive' on Twitter, after Arsenal lose 10-2 to Bayern Munich

 Twitter users are definitely not smiling after Arsenal recorded it's worst defeat on home soil- a 5-1 bashing (10-2 aggregate) by Bayern Munich on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions league .

In the first leg Arsenal were thrashed 5-1 in Munich and after Tuesday night's loss, Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger blamed the referee for the loss which made Twitter users blast him for his lack of meaningful success at the club in the last decade. Piers Morgan as usual, led the roasting and now #wengerout is trending worldwide. See more hilarious tweets after the cut.


















Posted by at 3/08/2017 09:52:00 am

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

You wont believe what this man was caught doing in the bush with this young girl

8 March 2017 at 09:55
Daniel Clasie said...

Arsenal is doomed with Wenger

8 March 2017 at 09:56
Anonymous said...

Have you ever seen where keke maruwa is competing with Mercedes Benz G wagon?

8 March 2017 at 10:01

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts