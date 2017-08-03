Arsene Wenger is 'roasted alive' on Twitter, after Arsenal lose 10-2 to Bayern Munich

In the first leg Arsenal were thrashed 5-1 in Munich and after Tuesday night's loss, Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger blamed the referee for the loss which made Twitter users blast him for his lack of meaningful success at the club in the last decade. Piers Morgan as usual, led the roasting and now #wengerout is trending worldwide. See more hilarious tweets after the cut.
3 comments:
You wont believe what this man was caught doing in the bush with this young girl
Arsenal is doomed with Wenger
Have you ever seen where keke maruwa is competing with Mercedes Benz G wagon?
Post a Comment