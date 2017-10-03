Arsenal release statement regarding Arsene Wenger's future, Wenger reacts

Several fan sites and fan groups have called on Arsene Wenger to leave the club once his contract expires this season as he has been at the club for 20 years and there hasn't been any tangible success in the last decade except 2 FA cups and constant champions league (top four) qualification.
But Arsenal's chairman, Sir Chips Keswick, has released a statement regarding Wenger's future, saying the club won't be making any hasty decisions regarding Wenger's job till the season's end.
Keswick said:
“We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate.We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart. Arsène has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way.”
Wenger, reacting to fans displeasure at his stay in the club said in a press conference on Friday:
“I have worked very hard for 20 years to make our fans happy and when you lose the games, I understand they are not happy,” he said.
“I do not want to judge that, I am not able to. I live in my daily work with my complete commitment. After that, I have said many times that you have to accept different opinions.“And of course the fans’ reaction will impact my decision. You consider everything. It will not be the most important factor but of course, you consider it.”
