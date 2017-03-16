Army identifies a town in Borno where residents hide Boko Haram members

Recall that the community came under serious attacks by the sect members yesterday evening but was repeled by the troops of 8 Task Force Division, Operation Lafiya Dole.
The sect members had attempted to kill residents of the community and set it ablaze but they were repeled by the troops in the community In a statement released today, the Director Army Public Relation, Brig. General Sani Usman, says preliminary investigations into the attack have shown that the sect members that carried out the attacks lived within the community and are well known to the people. Usman says because of the seeming collaboration between residents of the community and the sect members, the community have never come under any attack until yesterday.
“While troops are still consolidating and mopping up, it is imperative to state that preliminary investigation shows that the attackers of Magumeri came from the same community. The terrorists that attacked the village are well known to the people. It should also be noted that the village was never attacked throughout the period of the insurgency for some inexplicable reasons. The terrorists and their collaborators hibernating in the area were never exposed. There seems to be unholy alliance between the terrorists and the villagers. Consequently, we are constrained to state that it’s now high time for the people to take up the fight themselves and help the Nigerian military and other security agencies to protect them. It is a grievous mistake and criminal offence to continue to shield or harbour any known Boko Haram terrorist in their midst.”
Usman described terrorists as inhuman and barbaric and should always be exposed. “It is imperative that all communities in the North East especially Borno State, should fully cooperate with the military and the security agencies by exposing Boko Haram terrorists in their respective towns and villages,” he said.
