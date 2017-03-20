 Aren't you making matters worse? Rugged man and Lolo 1 come for Ify Okeke for her post about Tonto Dikeh's marriage crisis | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

Aren't you making matters worse? Rugged man and Lolo 1 come for Ify Okeke for her post about Tonto Dikeh's marriage crisis

Nollywood actress Ify Okeke, who is supposedly close to Tonto Dikeh, weighed in on her marital crisis. (read here) . In a post shared on Instagram, she asked Nigerians to give both Tonto Dikeh and her husband, Oladunni Churchill space to sort out their differences. But Rapper, Rugged Man and Lolo 1, aren't in support of her post as they took to her comment section to call her out, saying she is only making matters worse by writing about it on IG.. See their comments and her replies after the cut.



