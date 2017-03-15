 Are marriage proposals in a movie cinema appropriate? TV host, Zainab Balogun shares her opinion | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Are marriage proposals in a movie cinema appropriate? TV host, Zainab Balogun shares her opinion

TV Host/actress, Zainab Balogun just took to her twitter handle to narrate all that went on during a marriage proposal she witnessed in a cinema while attempting to watch a movie with a friend in peace. See more of her tweets after the cut.





Posted by at 3/15/2017 11:53:00 am

6 comments:

Alozie Otuechere said...

That's why i will always like this lady, she's my kind of woman.

15 March 2017 at 12:17
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na dem Sabi


... Merited happiness

15 March 2017 at 12:21
Anonymous said...

Na so u go talk..later the blogs will start showing us pictures..Zainab you re a public figure already.lets wait and see naa..

15 March 2017 at 12:29
Anonymous said...

Please be happy for people abeg..is it your business..Zainab keep quiet and walk away with that your head.Anyways well done on that your role you played in "The wedding party "you tried.

15 March 2017 at 12:34
Anonymous said...

U don't have ring yet,,pls be happy,.and you have to go on twitter,.,.smh

15 March 2017 at 12:36
kejis muse said...

In a movie theatre, cam onn!!! Its very exhausting and uncomfortable for me tho!

15 March 2017 at 12:47

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts