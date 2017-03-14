Apostle Suleman storms 5 countries for healing crusades & charity

The America event is the first leg of his ‘Help From Above’ crusade billed to take his team to five foreign countries within four weeks.
The Oracle of God touched down at the Dulles International Airport, Washington DC, USA on Monday, 13th of March 2017 while the first session of the soul-inspiring crusade took off on the morning of Tuesday, 14th of March, 2017. Other men of God and senior pastors of the OFM in his entourage to the Washington DC programme include Reverend Kingsley Aigbe, Reverend John Azia and Fidelis Ayemoba, Pastor Azemhe Azena, Pst. Irelen Josiah, and many others.
Since January 2017, Apostle Suleman, well known for his life-changing missions around the world, has toured major cities in Nigeria such as Uyo, Abuja, Ekiti and Benin, for the ‘Help From Above’ programme while outside Nigeria, he had visited Nations of Malaysia and Switzerland with the crusade.
Following the ongoing America crusade, the servant of God will move his team to Ghana for the programme which holds between the 20th and 21st of March, while he moves again to Cyprus between April 3rd and 4th, then to Turkey for the April 5th and 6th programme and to Egypt for the final leg of the programme that takes place between April 18th and 19th, 2017.
The two days visit to America will culminate in four sessions of supernatural outpour of God on His people who had travelled from far and near to encounter Him.
It would be recalled that Apostle Suleman visited several cities in America last year, depopulating hell and raising men for God. Worthy of note is the thousands of dollars he donated in cash and gifts to a home for the orphans and less privileged in Philadelphia as well as several other individuals he gave monetary supports and gifts. It is his passion and desire to continue wiping away tears from people's eyes with his humanitarian gestures.
