Apostle Suleman accuses Canada based singer, Stephanie Otobo, of N500m blackmail

You have read Stephanie Otobo's version of events. Below is Apostle Suleman's version of events, sent in as a press statement.
A Toronto, Canada based female singer, Stephanie Otobo, is presently in the police net allegedly for leading a 5-man gang to demand N500 million from famous Nigerian preacher and president of the Omega Fire Ministries Int'l, Apostle Johnson Suleman.
A statement from the church alleged that the lady who claimed that Apostle Suleman was her lover and that he promised him marriage was found to belong to a cartel
Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo, according to the church statement, backed Stephanie and her gang claiming that the lady was his client while he allegedly insisted that the Apostle pay her the said sum.
On investigating, the statement reads further, it was discovered that the lawyer was sympathetic to the gang's cause given his desperation and open aggression to force their illegal demand.
Below is the full texts of the statement from the church admin department submitting what it said was the genesis of Stephanie's acclaimed familiarity with Apostle Suleman;
"In 2015, the servant of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman went to Canada to preach the Gospel. After the event, a lady called Papa and introduced herself as Stephanie Otobo. Asked what did she want, she said she attended the Apostle's crusade in Canada, it transformed her and she wanted to give her life to Christ. The man of God asked her what her job was and she said she was a stripper, that she danced naked at the nightclub. That was the first surprise. The Apostle told her bluntly that what she was doing was pure prostitution but he could help her out if truly she was ready to go back to God. Because it is of God to save and bless souls, the Apostle offered to help her.
Apostle Suleman prayed for her on phone and never asked to know her physically because that is his nature. He blesses anyone to whomever he is directed by the Holy Spirit. After the prayer, the lady begged Apostle Suleman if he could also help her financially in order to start a new job as she was tired of her dirty life as a stripper. The man of God asked what kind of job she wanted and she said she would like to open an African Store where Nigerians abroad could be buying Nigerian foodstuffs, vegetables and other local items. The Dollar rate at the time was N150. She was sent money enough to set her up. Later, she was sent more money because she had familiarized herself with the Apostle that she was calling him regularly and praying for him for his humanitarian help. She started attending places where Apostle held crusades. It should be noted that Apostle Suleman never met the lady one-on-one.
Surprisingly, late 2015, perhaps out of frustration, this lady devised a way to get at the man of God for shunning her. She met members of the Apostle's ministry and threatened to go to the media to expose their leader unless she was given a certain amount of them. When asked for what, she said that she was promised marriage by him and that they had introduction ceremony already. Such a mystery!
The questions now begging for answers are; where are pictures of the purported marriage introduction? Who are the other persons and even family members that witnessed the purported introduction and the pictures, and where and when did the purported introduction took place?
To answer these questions, the police have met with Stephanie's father, who was shocked at their inquiry. The old man told the police that he was never aware his daughter was in Nigeria! He also confirmed to the investigators that Stephanie had always been involved in messy stuffs while he said he knew Keyamo to be a controversial character.
Now, if anything, what is baffling to us is the involvement in the matter of Barrister Festus Keyamo who we heard that the blackmailing lady has hired to defend her illicit act. Keyamo is known to be a controversial lawyer and we have found out that he was threatening to pursue the case which in its entirety is a hoax. Besides, while investigating the lady after her plan to extort the man of God, it was discovered that the lady had a connection with Keyamo.
Also, recorded voices of Stephanie and Wisdom revealed that the gang has a link with the dreaded Boko Haram because the gang had earlier threatened to unleash Boko Haram on Apostle Suleman should he refuse to release the N500 million to them."
Izorai... They r Just trying to intimidate and shut this man of God up. Continu
Blackmail can only be done when there is a cockroach in the victimz cupboard
choi there is nothing ll nt hear wonderful
Hmmmm Nawa na real wah. God help us ooo bikonu
I sensed Aso rock backing in this game....
Am jst wondering why dis lady agreed to b part of this knowing it's all false. I dnt have that heart. Well the truth will always win, period
Na u put the cockroach for the victim cupboard
That's how this lady's goes about looking for whom to bring down.let her go and release the pic can dey edit pic?u defame a man Of God,God will not spare you,.
The story is beginning to get k-leg.
Hahaha. This is really laughable. I can now see how far this people can go when you criticize them. They can go at any length. No wonder 'charge & bail-kortuma' lawyer seems so interested to score am own goal. UP apc!
see big gbege.... Wellsha may we jst dey luk
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
LIES...
Your ryt dear, they don't want to tell the truth
Can you blackmail someone clean records...this apostle have lot of questions to answer... why will someone blackmail you if your hands are clean
I'm very hard working but lack of money is slowly suppressing my dreams which I'm not happy about. I want to start up a business and it will cost about 75,000 naira to start up I have been able to raise 35,000 naira from washing people clothes , I seek assistance to raise the remaining money. Nothing is little. And I promise when my business grow a bit I will assist someone too to start up a business. Pls good people help me achieve my dream and have a better life too thank you. This is my email kaima.kaima27@gmail.com God bless you all amen
Only a foolish pastor takes on a prostitute! "Flee from evil" is not an instruction to church floor members but to ALL Christians pastors inclusive, we are all human. This story never end yet o! E be like say pastor done chop skin-bare Canadian apple, it is odd to have singled out this lady for help, favors, gifts just because she has professed faith. Faulty judgment, discerning pastors know this.
I usually don't leave comment where. I jst read & check d pictures, but dis story got me though. Well I Dnt knw dis girl, but dis man of God I sure knw what is capable of. 1 thing i'll jst say is, he likes logding @ Sheraton Ikj. 1st thing he asked u when u step into his hotel room is to swicth off ur phone. & he likes group sex, which d girl in question made mention. & he has a very fucking big cock. Trust me he is no man of God. I jst pity dis babe ni. She shld have make it strictly biz jst like some of us did. So pple when u Dnt knw somtin, u keep ur mouth shut.
Buhari Media Team at work! distraction
FESTUS KAYAMO IS AN IDIOT, ALL YOUR OIL BUNGERING MONEY HAS FINISH NOW YOU ARE A LAWYER TO BLACKMAILERS.
YOU TRIED BLACKMAILING TOMPOLO AND HE ALMOST WASTED YOU.
IDIOT LAWYER GO AND GET A LIFE
God bless u for thinking wisely
That Stephanie is labeled prostitute and blackmail doesn't make her automatically guilty as claimed. And so does apostle Suleman's status as a great servant of God not make him innocent as we always believe men of God are sinless. Police should forget about minding who is who as always the case and carry out balanced investigation into the matter so that justice is delivered.. At times devil can manipulate men of God in some crazy ways... I'm a Christian but not the kind that tells you every man of God is without blame or sin.... We are all human beings...
That is not always d case pls.
