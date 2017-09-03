Apo Six Killings: Court sentences two policemen to death over extra judicial murder

Justice Ishaq Bello of the Abuja High Court, today, Thursday March 9th, sentenced two police officers to death for their roles in the killing of two of the Apo six spare parts dealers in 2005.
The officers sentenced are the 4th and 5th defendants, Emmanuel Baba and Ezekiel Achenege.
The court discharged and acquitted Danjuma Ibrahim, Othman Abdulsalami, Nicholas Zakaria and Sadiq Salami, of all 9-counts charge.
The accused persons had been arraigned on a 9-count charge of conspiracy and culpable homicide, which contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 221 (a) of the Penal Code Law.
Police men always taking laws into their hands #voiceofwuche
The small fries without connection were sentenced to death, whilst the main culprits have been freed, especially Danjuma. There is God sha. Danjuma will surely pay for his part in their death.
Justice......must stand.
Oh! they court discharged and acquitted all their aboki brothers abi...
Danjuma Ibrahim killed these APO 6
THIS IS NOT FAIR O!
WHAT ABOUT DANJUMA IBRAHIM? HE WAS THE MAIN CULPRIT
Sentencing 2 Christians to death and freeing 4 muslims, hmm justice indeed.
Without Danjuma, there would have been no Apo Six but he walks free. Law and justice are miles apart.
This judgement is an example of everything that is wrong with Nigeria,Eight witnesses testified that Danjuma ordered the shooting so how come he was acquitted. Na wa o
