Saturday, 11 March 2017

'Any man you see seeking attention has a brain disorder' - Ghanaian marriage counselor, George Lutterodt says

Controversial Ghanaian marriage counselor, George Lutterodt has said ‘any man seeking attention has a brain disorder’. According to the self-styled counselor in an interview with Accra FM, he said ‘women have the emotional bank and love is the business of the man and no woman can love.
He went on to explain that women were created from the ‘rib full of emotions, so when people want to express themselves depending on where they are coming from, there are some choice of words that will come out to explain their feelings. Do you agree with his statement?
