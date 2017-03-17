Anthony Joshua shows off his insanely huge body as he gets in shape for Klitschko clash

Anthony Joshua is hard at work whipping himself into shape ahead of his April 29th bout with Wladimir Klitschko.
The 2012 gold medal winner shared a photo on his Instagram page after a training session, showing off a huge upper body. He captioned the photo: 'Working out on the heavy bag.' Joshua is undefeated in 18 professional fights but he is up against the experience of Klitschko who has racked up 64 wins in a 21-year career. Joshua is unfazed though, he recently predicted he'll defeat the big Ukrainian via knockout.
