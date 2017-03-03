 Another former student of Benue State University dies few weeks after graduation (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

Another former student of Benue State University dies few weeks after graduation (photos)

Barely a week after after a former student of Benue State University, Damian Mimidoo, died three weeks after her graduation, tragedy hit the institution again yesterday.

Another student identified as Angela Ochai passed away on Thursday, March 2, few weeks after graduation.


It was gathered that the deceased went out with friends yesterday only to return home stooling and vomiting, Idoma Voice reports.
Ms Ochai was a former contestant of the popular Face of Idoma Beauty Contest and studied English Language.


Posted by at 3/03/2017 09:17:00 am

9 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

3 March 2017 at 09:40
OSINANL said...

RIP TO HER

3 March 2017 at 09:42
Chop Chop said...

May her soul RIP.

3 March 2017 at 09:50
Anonymous said...

They don poison her. People when nor want make she graduate don poison her. Nawa

3 March 2017 at 09:53
igboboy said...

Na wao, ground don chop something ooo, see fine girl, I shall never be in the news for wrong reasons, in Jesus name, amen

3 March 2017 at 10:01
Martins Virus Code said...

I served in benue and i noticed most obituary poster was for people btw 20- 40 yrs of age ... and dey attend funerals lyk wedding ceremonies regardless d age of d deceased

3 March 2017 at 10:02
Bonita Bislam said...

Eerie

3 March 2017 at 10:09
Anonymous said...

They have poisoned her.End time friends!!

3 March 2017 at 10:10
EDDY WIZ said...

MR EDDY said this heat wan kill person

may her soul rest in peace
^
^
^™THAT EDO BOY.COM

3 March 2017 at 10:26

Post a Comment

