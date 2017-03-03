Another former student of Benue State University dies few weeks after graduation (photos)

Barely a week after after a former student of Benue State University, Damian Mimidoo, died three weeks after her graduation, tragedy hit the institution again yesterday.
Another student identified as Angela Ochai passed away on Thursday, March 2, few weeks after graduation.
It was gathered that the deceased went out with friends yesterday only to return home stooling and vomiting, Idoma Voice reports.
Ms Ochai was a former contestant of the popular Face of Idoma Beauty Contest and studied English Language.
9 comments:
chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
RIP TO HER
May her soul RIP.
They don poison her. People when nor want make she graduate don poison her. Nawa
Na wao, ground don chop something ooo, see fine girl, I shall never be in the news for wrong reasons, in Jesus name, amen
I served in benue and i noticed most obituary poster was for people btw 20- 40 yrs of age ... and dey attend funerals lyk wedding ceremonies regardless d age of d deceased
Eerie
They have poisoned her.End time friends!!
MR EDDY said this heat wan kill person
may her soul rest in peace
^
^
^™THAT EDO BOY.COM
