Angry Chinese wife catches her husband in the act with younger mistress and parades her naked on the streets

They tracked to him to his love nest and unleashed the full measure of their wrath on his mistress.
Video circulating online shows the scorned wife parading the mistress through the streets naked, flanked by her relatives and shouting to attract attention. They were eventually stopped by bystanders who stepped in to help.
The video maker, named Chichi Chan, claimed that the younger woman 'accepted' her treatment as she knew she was in the wrong.
'Nobody has sympathy for the woman that gets caught doing this with another woman's husband,' she wrote. 'She was accepting of her punishment because she knows that she did the wrong thing. 'It is a good warning for other people not to do this. People should be afraid of what the consequences are.'
No comments:
Post a Comment