Angelina Jolie spoils her kids with new toys in London amidst rumours she plans to relocate to the country

While the divorce proceedings between Holywood superstar ex-couple Angelina Jolie and brad Pitt is yet to be finalised, the actress is not letting that affect her life or that of her children much.
The mother-of-six was seen on Sunday with four of her children as she led them through the streets of London and treated them to new toys from Hamley's gift shop.
Zahara, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh all had at least a new toy while the oldest children Maddox and Pax were absent from the group. Jolie held on to Shiloh and Vivienne with hands that were noticeably free of her wedding band.
It has been alleged that Jolie is planning to relocate to London with her kids so as to be able to get a UN appointment and that was one of the reasons why she separated from Brad. Now, the Salt actress has been spending more time in London, and last month it was revealed that she was already planning to buy a mansion in London. She left Los Angeles with all six children on Saturday for London, fuelling the rumours that she is serious about moving the kids a continent away from their father, Brad.
ANGELINA JOLIE IS SO WIERD... BRAD PIT REALLY TRIED GETTING MARRIED TO HER.......SEE HOW IT ENDED UP NOW..
