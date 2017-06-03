Angelina Jolie seen with new man on multiple occasions in Cambodia

Photos show them after they reportedly snuck out of her luxury hotel in Cambodia. He also bought Jolie and her twins Knox and Vivienne an expensive gold bracelet and she allowed him ride in the same rickshaw with her kids, according to Radar. That's what bodyguards do, no?
The source who spoke to Radar allegedly claims that Brad would be upset if he finds out she's letting another man close to their kids.
“Brad will hit the roof when he finds out about this! He’s barely allowed to speak to his own children, then Angelina takes them halfway around the world, and now she’s letting some guy buy them trinkets? Angelina is desperate to put on a united front and send a message to the world her family doesn’t need Brad,” the source revealed.
More photos below.
