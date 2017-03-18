Analyzing The Machiavellian Mind of Nasir El-Rufai By Reno Omokri

This is an article written by Reno Omokri. Please read on:
"I am sure you have all heard about the accusations against a man of God, Apostle Suleman, by a Canada based stripper who says she feels shortchanged because Pastor Suleman reneged on his promise to marry her.
You may also have read the response of the Omega Fire Ministries of Apostle Suleman to these allegations.
Not that I agree or disagree with Omega Fire Ministries allegation that the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Elrufai is behind Apostle Suleman's accuser, but there are many coincidences and it begs questions.
Before I go into these coincidences, let me say that I know Malam Nasir Elrufai and if you think former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida is an evil genius (he is not, IBB was very unfairly treated by the media and is one of our better Presidents) then you have not yet come across El-Rufai.
I have never met a man so Machiavellian as Malam Nasir El-Rufai. In fact, his cold and calculating tendencies almost make Machiavelli a religion for him. If you want to know what this man is capable of, then read former President Olusegun Obasanjo's book to learn how he savaged his own foster father. Former President Obasanjo wrote that he 'shudders' when he casts his mind back to what El-Rufai's did to his own flesh and blood including his own blood brother and uncle!
For a man like Obasanjo, who witnessed the Nigerian Civil War with all its bestial brutality, to shudder at El-Rufai goes to show you the moral depths of depravity to which Malam Nasir Elrufai has sunk.
This is how President Olusegun Obasanjo, Elrufai's boss of eight years described him in his book-My Watch Volume 2:
“Nasir’s penchant for reputation savaging is almost pathological. Why does he do it? He is brilliant and smart. I grant him that also. Very early in my interaction with him, I appreciated his talent and brilliance. At the same time, I recognised his weaknesses; the worst being his inability to be loyal to anybody or any issue consistently for long, but only to Nasir el-Rufai. He barefacedly lied which he did to me against his colleagues and so-called friends. I have heard of how he ruthlessly savaged the reputation of his uncle, a man who was like, in the African setting, his foster father. I shuddered when I heard the story of what he did to his half-brother in the Air Force who is senior to him in age.”
So, without further ado, let us consider the coincidences in the matter between Apostle Johnson Suleman and Malam Nasir El-Rufai and see if there are any merits to Omega Fire Ministries' allegations.
On March 29, 2016, Apostle Johnson Suleman challenged Malam Nasir Elrufai over his Preaching License Bill which he promoted in Kaduna State. On April 3, 2016, Elrufai responded.
Shortly thereafter, Apostle Suleman revealed that he had gotten a security report that someone had arranged for Fulani herdsmen to kill him and make it seem like an accident. We know for a fact that killer Fulani herdsmen have killed the king of Ubulu Uku in Delta state, HRM Akaeze Edward Ofulue III. We also know that they had kidnapped and whipped the leader of Afenifere, Olu Falae. So no one can blame Apostle Suleman for taking the Security report seriously.
Around that time, in a Freudian slip (the work of God?) Malam Nasir Elrufai revealed to selected newsmen that he had traced Fulani herdsmen to a number of African nations and told them that "there is a new governor who is Fulani like them and has no problem paying compensations for lives lost and he is begging them to stop killing." Please note that this is an exact quote from the mouth of Malam Nasir Elrufai.
A man who can pay herdsmen (as he himself admitted) instead of arresting them should not be underestimated.
What is Apostle Suleman being accused of? Sleeping with a known stripper and self confessed harlot. Okay, Malam Nasir El-Rufai tweeted on January 28, 2013 these exact words, “if Jesus criticises Jonathan’s government, Maku, Abati or Okupe will say that he slept with Mary Magdalene”. That tweet betrays a mindset. If a man can say this about Jesus who is our Lord and Saviour, one wonders what will happen to a mere mortal. Do not forget that Mary Magdalene herself had a past. In Apocryphal history she is recorded as a former prostitute.
So on January 28, 2013 Elrufai tweeted that government critics can be accused of sleeping with prostitutes so as to discredit them and four years later, when he himself has returned to government, his own critic is now being accused of sleeping with a prostitute. Can this be a coincidence?
Also, of all the states in Nigeria, why did the second faceless accuser, who spoke exclusively to Premium Times, ask for the protection of the Kaduna state government. Does Kaduna State have a reputation for peace or security? If you reading this want a secure and safe haven would you choose Kaduna state? Why have foreign airlines refused to fly into Kaduna airport which is the designated alternative to Abuja's temporarily closed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport?
And then why would a government confirm such a thing to Premium Times?
Now Premium Times is the only news outlet that carried the story of the second anonymous accuser. Why is that? Premium Times is known to have a very strong link to Malam Nasir El-Rufai.
Musikilu Mojeed, the Managing Editor of Premium Times was until 2011 the Investigative Editor at Nigeria’s NEXT newspaper a paper in which El-Rufai had very major interests in. Elrufai's favorite news medium, Sahara Reporters cites him as an investor in NEXT.
The publisher and editor in chief of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, was also an editor at the now defunct NEXT.
Now Premium Times, the successor newspaper to Next Newspaper, just happens to be the one and only paper that was able to make contact with this new faceless accuser who, like the Canadian based stripper and self confessed harlot, did not present a shred of evidence.
Premium Times were also able to get a 'top official' from the Kaduna state government to talk about the matter anonymously.
Another coincidence, on August 13, 2013, Festus Keyamo joined the All Progressive Congress. He immediately moved to contest the Delta Central senatorial by-election following the mysterious death of the lawmaker representing that Senatorial zone at the National Assembly, Senator Pius Ehwerido, but lost at the primary level to his opponent, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.
Already, this indicates that Keyamo harbors a political ambition and sees the APC as the vehicle for which that ambition can be fulfilled. Within the APC, Malam Nasir Elrufai is seen as the Khalifa (successor to President Muhammadu Buhari) and the nation's unofficial Vice President.
Beginning from 2013 just before Keyamo declared for the APC, Elrufai began promoting Festus Keyamo on Social Media (check his Twitter TL).
Who is the lawyer for Apostle Suleman's Canada based stripper/harlot accuser? You guessed right-Festus Keyamo!
On March 10, 2017 Festus Keyamo's law chambers released a statement stating that other “unfortunate victims” of his (Apostle Suleman) have come forward and are also itching to tell their story, with proofs."
The next day, on March 11, 2017, the faceless accuser using the pseudonym 'Queen Esther' gave an interview to Premium Times alleging that Apostle Suleman had slept with her, but that just like the Canada based stripper, she had lost all her evidence of the relationship after her phone was mysteriously wiped clean of its data! She thereafter sought the protection of El-Rufai's Kaduna State Government!
So Keyamo's chambers revealed that there were new accusers one day and the very next day one of the new accuser just happens to connect with a paper with whom Elrufai is known to have very strong links!
Albert Einstein said that a "coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous". Ian Fleming, that great writer and creator of the James Bond character said "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action."
There are too many coincidences in this whole orchestrated tale that only the most gullible person will believe that there is no Machiavellian puppet master in the background manipulating events.
Look closely at the Canadian based stripper and self confessed harlot. This is a girl who gave an interview on March 10, 2017 threatening to expose all her evidence against Apostle Suleman only to give another interview on March 15, 2017, where she said 'God will expose' Apostle Suleman.
Can you imagine!! A stripper who is very good at exposing her body and who promised Nigerians she would expose Apostle Suleman now calls on God to do the exposition for her in her interview with Continental TV! And there will be gullible Nigerians who will still take this manipulator serious.
In 2003, Malam Nasir El-Rufai was nominated as a minister by then President Olusegun Obasanjo. He went for Senate screening and alleged that two Senators, Senators Ibrahim Nasir Mantu and Jonathan Silas Zwingina, had requested for a bribe before they would clear him.
Like the Canada based stripper and harlot, El-Rufai promised to release evidence of his claims to an astounded nation. After Nigerians waited with baited breath for two weeks, El-Rufai gave another interview saying he had no evidence but that God was his witness! Sound familiar?
Last year, in the middle of one of the most divisive elections the world has ever seen, a girl accused then candidate Donald Trump of rape but because she had no proof Americans dismissed her. If Donald Trump had been a Nigerian, we would celebrate such a girl!
Anyone who wants to speak up in defense of the Body of Christ and particularly against the killings of Christians by Fulani herdsmen, as Apostle Johnson Suleman and I have done, must prepare for blackmail or leave the struggle!
Why? Because Christians, especially Southern Nigerian Christians, are so superficial in their Christianity that, with their own hands, they will pull down one of theirs on allegations without a shred of proof!
I admire the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria. Look at how Muslims behaved when their spiritual leaders were accused in the Ese Oruru saga or when the Emir of Katsina (unbeknownst to many in the South, Emirs are spiritual not traditional rulers) was accused of abducting an underaged Christian girl. With Muslims, even with proof, they stick to their leaders. With Christians, even without proof, they destroy their leaders!
Have we forgotten what this same Elrufai said when the Nigerian Army conducted an operation to flush out killer Fulani herdsmen from Plateau state in 2012?
These were his exact words on July 15, 2012 in response to the Nigerian Army:
"We will write this for all to read. Anyone, soldier or not that kills the Fulani takes a loan repayable one day no matter how long it takes."
If a man is willing to threaten an armed group like the Nigerian Army for going after killer Fulani herdsmen then ask yourself what he would be willing to do to an unarmed clergy man like Apostle Suleman who speaks against Fulani herdsmen!
Connect the dots people, connect the dots!
During Jesus's time on earth, He was falsely accused, without proof, of performing miracles by the power of beelzebub (satan). If some Nigerian Christians had been there when the Pharisees made that accusation, I am willing to stake my life that they would have believed the allegation against our Lord and Savior!
In The Bible, Potiphar's wife even had proof about her lies that Joseph tried to rape her, so Potiphar can be forgiven for believing her, but what proof does this stripper and self confessed harlot have in relations to her allegations against Apostle Suleman? None. Absolutely nothing.
The only circumstantial evidence that could have corroborated her claims was the allegation that Apostle Johnson Suleman had gone to her parents for her introduction, yet when her father swiftly denied it she changed her story and claimed that the introduction was done in the Apostle's office.
Who does a marriage introduction with a married preacher in the married preacher's office in a mega church where he is known as the sin fighting founder?
If you believe that woman's story and you are my friend in real life or social media, kindly delete yourself from my life because it means that if I am falsely accused in future you WILL believe my accusers!
For some time now we had stopped hearing about killings by Fulani herdsmen. In fact, we were seeing, for the first time, seemingly genuine and concrete action by the erstwhile Acting President, Pastor Yemi Osinbajo, to stem the tide of killings. But all of a sudden, the killings have started again after a brief hiatus. What recent event has emboldened these killer Fulani herdsmen? Are there no Nigerian elders that are bold enough to say the obvious?
Was Apostle Johnson Suleman sleeping with Nollywood Actor, Leo Mezie, when he paid his entire medical bill of £60,000 for kidney transplant in the U.K.? This is what Sahara Reporters and Premium Times would not tell you!
Was apostle Suleman sleeping with the nine poor Nigerians (male and female) he gave cars to on February 5th, 2016? Was he sleeping with the 30 widows and other indigent people that he gave out millions to to start their own businesses?
This is an exact quote from the Nollywood star, Leo Mezie, who gave this testimony last year, ever before the Jezebel stripper made her lying allegations . This is what Leo Mezie said “I want to at this point thank Apostle Suleman Johnson for all what he did for me. I have never met him before; I took ill but as soon he heard the news, he contacted me and asked that we stopped all further public appeal for fund. He then took over all my medical bills, I mean every one of it throughout my stay in the UK. I did not lack anything. I thank God for using Apostle Suleman Johnson to save me from death.”
This is a man with a Christlike mind who lives and loves to help people and you wicked souls who will not even spare a dime to help your own starving relations, how much more a stranger, come here to condemn him! And then you wonder why Nigeria has no helpers?
And if you think all I have written about El-Rufai is too far fetched, then consider the testimony of Olusegun Adeniyi, former editor of ThisDay and spokesman to the late President Umar Musa Yar'adua.
"On the way, Balat, himself a former minister in Obasanjo’s government, asked, ‘Segun, this cabal thing, were you really a member?’ Before I could respond, former Federal Capital Territory minister, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, who played a prominent role in the campaign that eventually brought Jonathan to power, interjected, ‘There was no cabal, WE CREATED THE MYTH IN THE MEDIA TO NEUTRALIZE TURAI'” (Adeniyi, Segun. Power Politics And Death. pg. 272)
Finally, ask yourself why El-Rufai's letter to President Buhari was only leaked after Apostle Suleman raised the alarm of his possible sponsorship of his stripper accuser?
Look at how the narrative has shifted from the trail of breadcrumbs behind the Canada based stripper to the memo. A classic media diversion strategy.
Hillary Clinton once boasted that "If I want to knock a story off the front page, I just change my hairstyle." What does Nasir Wl-Rufai do when he wants to change the headline? Leak a memo!
