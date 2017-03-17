 Army confirms 5 soldiers dead, 3 missing following attack in Magumeri | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

Army confirms 5 soldiers dead, 3 missing following attack in Magumeri

The Nigeria Army says five of its officers have been killed while three others have been declared missing in the Boko Haram attack in Magumeri, a town in Borno state on Wednesday evening.

A statement released by Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman did not however disclose the names of the officers affected.


Boko Haram members ambushed the soldiers who were returning from a shooting range competition in Munguno. The statement from the Army reads
“Troops chased the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists up to Doho, Mina Maideni, Donari, Salari, and Lawari villages. After hot pursuit and mop up the troops were able to neutralise an unconfirmed number of Boko Haram terrorists and recovered 1 gun truck, 2 anti-aircraft guns, two extra barrels, two rocket propelled grenade bombs, 31 pieces of Nitrogen 57mm bombs, 1 roll of nitrogen cable and a 60mm mortar bomb. Others were assorted general purpose machine gun and anti-aircraft ammunition and their links, three spare vehicle tyres with rims, 1 vulcanising machine, 1 Qlink motorcycle, foodstuff and three Boko Haram terrorist sown camouflage. Unfortunately we lost and officer and 4 soldiers, while 3 others were still missing”.
2 comments:

OSINANL said...

IMAGINE ANIMALS BOKO HARAM KILLING NIGERIAN ARMY... SMH

17 March 2017 at 14:46
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

17 March 2017 at 14:51

