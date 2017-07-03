American Monster Film, ‘Kong: Skull Island’ goes to the cinemas from March 10

With this plot: ‘In 1973, a secretive organization known as Monarch finds an island that is shrouded in mystery and identified as the origin for new species.
The resulting expedition to the island reveals that a giant monstrous ape named Kong is at the center of a battle for dominion over the island, against the apex predators, nicknamed the "Skull Crawlers", responsible for wiping out his kind. As the expedition crew makes plans to fight for survival against Kong and the other monsters on the island, some of them begin to see that Kong is worth saving’.
The movie was directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. It was written by Gilroy and Max Borenstein, from a story by John Gatins and Gilroy.
It stars an ensemble cast consisting of Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Shea Whigham, Thomas Mann, Terry Notary and John C. Reilly.
The anticipation for this great film has hit the roof as many cannot wait for Friday to see what they hype is about.
A frequent cinema audience has revealed that he was hoping not to be disappointed especially after all the good things he has heard concerning the movie.
According to Mrs Joy Ilibeno-Odiete, the CEO of Blue Pictures, “Bringing this movie into Nigerian cinema is a carefully thought-out idea. We wanted to put our money where our heart is and that is why we did it. The ‘Kong: Skull Island’ is a movie that can sell itself and I would not even bother to convince people to go see the movie. We are confident that it would blow people’s minds”.
The film which is distributed in Nigeria by the foremost distribution company, Blue Pictures will be in all cinemas from Friday, March 10, 2017.
