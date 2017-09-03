Ambode accuses Fashola’s Ministry of frustrating his efforts to rehabilitate Oshodi-Airport Road

Ambode made the allegations after inspecting some strategic projects in different parts of the state yesterday.
"In the spirit of the regeneration and urbanisation that this administration has set out to achieve, we believe strongly that the image that is exhumed by the decadence of that road must be repaired. We took it upon ourselves to redevelop the road. We also took it upon ourselves to appropriate the 2017 budget that the House of Assembly should approve the total reconstruction of the Airport Road from Oshodi to the International Airport. We already have the cash, but alas we are having challenges with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. This is a federal and not a state road. The Federal Ministry of Works believes that they should do the road, but they have not been able to do it all these years"he said Ambode also lamented the refusal of the Ministry of Works, Road and Housing to return the presidential lodge in Marina to the state government as previously directed by President Buhari.
The amount of money found with those thieves from NAMA- the MD etc is more than enough to do that road.
The deed has been done, the solution is to work with what is on ground.
May God help you succeed Governor Ambode
