 Alleged Domestic violence: Nigerians slam Foston Utomi for cryptic post on IG after being ousted for battering his wife

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Alleged Domestic violence: Nigerians slam Foston Utomi for cryptic post on IG after being ousted for battering his wife

Nigerians have gone on Instagram to verbally attack Foston Utomi after he put up a post following his wife's post accusing him of battery. Just yesterday, Ajoke, Foston's wife of one year, shared a bloody picture of herself and accused her husband of inflicting the injuries on her (read here).
She also revealed that she has left him for good and has no intention of going back.She said that the fact he bought her a Range Rover means nothing.

Soon after, Foston posted a cryptic message which, no doubt, was directed at his wife and Nigerians went ham on him. The attacks from Nigerians on Instagram were savage, to say the least.
When you’re holding on to someone who doesn’t want to stay. – There are certain people who aren’t meant to fit into your life no matter how much you want them to. And the only ones truly worthy of your love are the ones who stand with you through the hard times and laugh with you after the hard times pass. Maybe a happy ending doesn’t include anyone else right now. Maybe it’s just you, on your own, picking up the pieces and starting over, freeing yourself for something better in the future. Maybe the happy ending is simply letting go and taking a bold step forward. MARC AND ANGEL
 











