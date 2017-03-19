All forgiven! Kate Middleton and Prince William look so in love during Paris trip

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on their first official visit to Paris and they looked so in love as they took in the lovely sights of Paris. This visit comes just days after a video emerged online of Prince William dancing with women and holding the waist of one of them.
A royal expert had said Kate will not be pleased with Prince William's behaviour and he would be getting a cold welcome from his wife when he returns home, but there seems to be only warmth between the royal couple as they toured the city of love.
"Kate was interested in my daughter's toy monkey she was holding and said that [their son Prince] George had a toy rabbit called Bum Bum," one mother told the Press Association.
They also visited Les Invalides military hospital where they met with survivors of the 2015 Bataclan theater terror attack. Later in the day, the couple attended the Six Nations tournament Rugby Union match between France and Wales at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, outside Paris.
A body language expert spoke to E! News, saying that she saw "no sign of a problem" between the two.
No comments:
Post a Comment