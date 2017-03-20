 Ali Baba, Opa Williams recognized as MTN launches comedy app | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

Ali Baba, Opa Williams recognized as MTN launches comedy app

Respected comedy topshots, Opa Williams and Ali Baba were both presented with special recognition awards last Friday at the launch of a first-of-its-kind digital comedy app, Comedy+ by MTN. Both men also hailed the new app as a game-changer for the comedy industry in Nigeria.


The Comedy+ app, assembles comedy content from comedians signed on to the platform and allows subscribers access them on their mobile phones. An initial 1 month free trial is available on first time log-in and it can be downloaded in the various app stores by sending COMEDY to 2100.

The exciting launch event saw a host of comedians throng the venue at Club Rumours Victoria Island for what will be considered a significant moment in the history of Nigerian comedy. Koffi, Saka, Nedu, Ushbebe, Senator, Wofaifada, Monica Friday, Emmaohmygod, Romeo, Longmancomedian, Ebiye, Josh2funny, Mark Angel comedy, Deeonthecomedian, Etinosa, Stillringing, Bellokreb were some of the witty brains at the event.

Beat FM OAP, Olisa Adibua, Praiz, Iyanya, Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Gifty and MTN Project Fame winner, Okiemute were also at the event.

Fast-rising comedian, Monica Friday entertained the guests with her one-of-a-kind Warri pidgin prayer while a video reel of popular comedy skits depicting the evolvement of the industry over the years was shown to the guests.


























