Ali Baba, Opa Williams recognized as MTN launches comedy app

The exciting launch event saw a host of comedians throng the venue at Club Rumours Victoria Island for what will be considered a significant moment in the history of Nigerian comedy. Koffi, Saka, Nedu, Ushbebe, Senator, Wofaifada, Monica Friday, Emmaohmygod, Romeo, Longmancomedian, Ebiye, Josh2funny, Mark Angel comedy, Deeonthecomedian, Etinosa, Stillringing, Bellokreb were some of the witty brains at the event.
Beat FM OAP, Olisa Adibua, Praiz, Iyanya, Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Gifty and MTN Project Fame winner, Okiemute were also at the event.
Fast-rising comedian, Monica Friday entertained the guests with her one-of-a-kind Warri pidgin prayer while a video reel of popular comedy skits depicting the evolvement of the industry over the years was shown to the guests.
More photos from the event, below...
