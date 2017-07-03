Alexis Sanchez and Arsene Wenger now have a terrible relationship which will see him leave Arsenal this summer

Arsenal fans were stunned when Arsenal star, Alexis Sanchez was benched for the crucial premier league clash with Liverpool, a match Arsene Wenger's men lost 3-1 at Anfield.
Now new revelations and reports have it that Alexis Sanchez is sick, tired and angry with life at the club, and feels the club won't meet up with his ambitions, hence he has decided not to sign a new deal and will leave this summer.Saturday's loss that he is done and dusted with Arsenal.
Alexis Sanchez wants to quit Arsenal at the end of the season after the humiliation of being dropped by Arsene Wenger for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Liverpool.
The Chilean's relationship with Wenger, the Arsenal coaches and his team-mates has become strained — culminating in a bust-up after Sanchez stormed off the training pitch in the build-up to the trip to Anfield.
He has resolved to look for a new club this summer and the club are aware of his intentions.
Sources say Wenger has been unimpressed with Sanchez’s attitude, particularly his behaviour during the 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last month.
Sanchez publicly berated his fellow players in the Allianz Arena and he continued to point the finger in the dressing room after the game.
Team-mates have noticed Sanchez has become more distant in recent weeks, and Wenger and his staff have not been happy with his attitude at the training ground since the Bayern debacle.
The 28-year-old was confronted by angry team-mates after walking out in the middle of a training session last week, and Wenger’s patience cracked when he axed his leading scorer from the starting XI at Anfield — though the Frenchman insisted his decision was tactical.
The fact Sanchez was laughing on the bench despite Arsenal going a goal down to Liverpool early on only heightened concerns over his attitude.
Wenger has spoken privately to Sanchez about his behaviour but it seems his words have not had any impact.
Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus will bid for the forward, who has rejected Arsenal’s offer of a new deal worth £180,000 a week.
PSG are willing to pay him £300,000 a week.
