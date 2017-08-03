Alex Okosi named Executive Vice President of Viacom Africa

Alex Okosi, current SVP and MD of VIMN Africa, has been promoted to Executive Vice President & Managing Director of the African multimedia entertainment network and will continue leading the growth and expansion of the biggest international network on the continent.
In other senior appointments, Strini Naicker has been promoted to the new role of Vice President, Commercial and Content Distribution, Dillon Khan as Vice President, Comedy Central, Africa, Chris Torline as Senior Marketing & Digital Media Director while Richard Hill will take on the new role of Director, Legal, VIMN Africa.
“This is an exceptional, experienced and proven senior executive team, that has been instrumental in VIMN Africa’s growth and success” comments Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, VIMN Africa.
“Their leadership and vision will help drive our business goals and position us for further long-term success.”
The driving force behind VIMN Africa’s powerhouse entertainment brands MTV Base, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon Jr., NickToons, VH1 Classic and BET on the African continent, Okosi will continue to report to Raffaele Annecchino, Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) South Europe, Middle East & Africa.
