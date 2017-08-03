AKA accuses Times Live of racism

South African rapper, AKA is not happy with Times Live after the publication made its agenda too obvious by writing a headline:'AKA collaborates with convicted sex offender Okmalumkoolkat.'
Okmalumkoolkat was last year arrested in Australia, where he served one month of his six months sentence in an Australian prison after being found guilty of indecent assault and assault with indecent intent.AKA who wasn't pleased that it was after he had worked with Okmalumkoolkat, who designed the artwork for his latest single, 'Caiphus Song', called out Times Live on Twitter.
In his Twitter post, 'The World is Yours' rapper, shared a collage photo of Okmalumkoolkat and Oscar Pistorius who was sentenced to six years in prison for murdering his girlfriend insinuating that Times Live were biased in reporting the story.
6 comments:
We said bro nobody holy pass!
Enough said.... Onye Nna Dey
I'll pass
...merited happiness
AKA is a hypocrite. Dude never condemned the killing of Africans in South Africa by fellow Black South Africans, yet he's talking about racism. To HELL bro.
No be the serious Atrention seeking AKA again..?
Wiyukipkwayet...
