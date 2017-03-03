Aisha Buhari Commissions Mobile Clinic to provide medical services in remote areas

Speaking at the commissioning event held on Wednesday, March 1st, Mrs. Buhari said that the programme is part of the humanitarian services that Future Assured provides to underprivileged Nigerians especially those that reside in the remotest parts of the country.
The mobile clinic is equipped with consultation, dispensing, and observation areas as well as a mini-lab and a nursing station. Mrs. Buhari said the clinic will provide routine screening of chronic ailments, provide supplements, treat minor medical conditions and refer patients with critical cases to health centres for further care.
Two of the mobile clinics are available to service FCT and its catchment areas, while additional units will be provided in the near future to service other geographical areas.
