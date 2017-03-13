 Air Force personnel who killed colleague-girlfriend in Benue State pictured behind bars | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 March 2017

Air Force personnel who killed colleague-girlfriend in Benue State pictured behind bars

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Aircraft Man (ACM), Kalu B.A, who shot his female colleague dead yesterday morning in Makurdi, over suspicion that she was cheating on him with another man (read here), has been arrested.

Confirming the incident, Command Public Relations Officer, Wing Commander Emmanuel Iheoma:


"ACM, Kalu B.A shot an Air Woman, Oladipupo at 6.06am this morning (yesterday). She was taken to 161 NAF hospital located in the base and was later referred to the Benue State Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi where she died. Her corpse has been deposited at the NAF hospital mortuary while the accused, Kalu has been arrested and detained  at Air Provost Squadron.
LIB reported that Kalu shot dead Oladipupo at their quarters after he allegedly caught her with another man said to be a civilian. The jealous boyfriend also tried to shoot the man before his gun failed him. The unidentified alleged lover managed to escape and raised the alarm, attracting other soldiers to the scene.
Posted by at 3/13/2017 01:26:00 pm

11 comments:

Anonymous said...

For GuaranteedFixed Match, Call/WhatsApp 08033632664
Congratulations to our VIP premium subscribers and all
our beneficiaries, it's another Great Super Day, Fixed
Match Platform fully ready with Accurate fixed matches to
convert BET into CASH💰, stop wishing others winning
and Achieve Success, Start making MONEY

13 March 2017 at 13:29
ngfineface said...

My question is - who gave him the gun? Even military officers don't carry gun except 'the red necks' on special assignment. Imagine and orderank. Air force military officers go show am pepper guardroom for spoiling their names before releasing to the fed govt. Which kin yeye love is this kwanu? Small boy fa

13 March 2017 at 13:38
chemmywalata walata said...

Fool you will die in jail anu ofia

13 March 2017 at 13:39
Doris Ohagudo said...

So he love his life enough to stay alive by taking someone else's life.you could have kill yourself to

13 March 2017 at 13:42
Doris Ohagudo said...

So he love his life enough to stay alive by taking someone else's life.you could have kill yourself to

13 March 2017 at 13:42
dupe said...

so he did not kill himself? Coward!

13 March 2017 at 13:42
Chigozie Obialor said...

I don't know what came over him,he hasn't even seen action before. We were just wasting tax money on him.

13 March 2017 at 13:45
livingstone chibuike said...

it pains me dat dis pretty lady lost her life jus lik dat...Rip to her

13 March 2017 at 13:48
Nkem said...

My exact questions, where/ how did he get the gun? Such a young guy, which kain mumu wicked love be that?.....hmmm

13 March 2017 at 13:52
Anonymous said...

Coward..... Killing coz of love ke? U will die in jail.

13 March 2017 at 13:55
pam eucharia said...

Na God I take beg any body wia think say hin love me abeg no even try love con remain say u even suspect me with anybody just leave me quietly coz we no plenty for my family o.

13 March 2017 at 14:13

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts