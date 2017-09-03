Aide to Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs resigns over one year unpaid salaries

The Ministerial aide tendered his letter of resignation in December last year but was received by the Ministry just recently. In his letter, Adojutelegan stated that he was resigning over the nonpayment of his salary by the State Minister for a period of one year.
4 comments:
Hmmmm
...merited happiness
Such a shame. With the kind of money pumped into that ministry its really very wicked of them!
Long live LIB
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Dont even knw him self but is all good...
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Can't blame him
