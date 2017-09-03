 Aide to Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs resigns over one year unpaid salaries | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Aide to Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs resigns over one year unpaid salaries

The Special Assistant to the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Professor Claudius Daramola, Nathaniel Adojutelegan, has resigned his appointment over one year unpaid salaries.

The Ministerial aide tendered his letter of resignation in December last year but was received by the Ministry just recently. In his letter, Adojutelegan stated that he was resigning over the nonpayment of his salary by the State Minister for a period of one year.


4 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmmm


...merited happiness

9 March 2017 at 09:45
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Such a shame. With the kind of money pumped into that ministry its really very wicked of them!


Long live LIB

9 March 2017 at 10:19
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Dont even knw him self but is all good...
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

9 March 2017 at 10:20
talk2frankky said...

Can't blame him

9 March 2017 at 10:21

