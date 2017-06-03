So you Removed my post and allows #nickiminaj #NickiInPARIS on Instagram why? What is wrong with mine? What is the difference? I feel discriminated here and I am calling a lawyer right away for all the Distress, heartbreak, frustration, prejudices against me on this platform. I had to call you guys out. Enough is enough! Every time post stuff that are not as provocative as posts I see on this IG they take is down......I have Cried enough and as I'm writing this I feel so bad like my world is coming to an end, and I have to get both Legal help and maybe Physiatrics help, they have caused me enough Pain, I can't take it anymore #nickiminaj #NickiInPARIS #afrocandy#judithafrocandy #judithmazagwu#AfroCandy it's time to get to the bottom of this discrimination
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 6 March 2017
AfroCandy threatens to sue Instagram for leaving Nicki Minaj's boob photo and removing hers
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/06/2017 08:35:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
8 comments:
Smh...na talk be this?...God pls come
Ewu...moro..olodo...u r really insane maggot.
If you posted decent pictures I don't think they will take it down.
aвeg na υna ĸnw daт one
And we r supposed to support u.... Dats a laf....
Is this woman not in her fifties? Why is she misbehaving?
Na wa o...see english!.
Lol... u just typing error...
See its the psychiatric help you need more....
Post a Comment