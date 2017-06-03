 AfroCandy threatens to sue Instagram for leaving Nicki Minaj's boob photo and removing hers | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

AfroCandy threatens to sue Instagram for leaving Nicki Minaj's boob photo and removing hers

Soft porn star, AfroCandy has threatened to sue instagram for discrimination, distress, heartbreak, frustration and prejudices. She accused them of taking down her boobs baring photo but did nothing to Nicki Minaj's photo. She wrote;


So you Removed my post and allows #nickiminaj #NickiInPARIS on Instagram why? What is wrong with mine? What is the difference? I feel discriminated here and I am calling a lawyer right away for all the Distress, heartbreak, frustration, prejudices against me on this platform. I had to call you guys out. Enough is enough! Every time post stuff that are not as provocative as posts I see on this IG they take is down......I have Cried enough and as I'm writing this I feel so bad like my world is coming to an end, and I have to get both Legal help and maybe Physiatrics help, they have caused me enough Pain, I can't take it anymore #nickiminaj #NickiInPARIS #afrocandy#judithafrocandy #judithmazagwu#AfroCandy it's time to get to the bottom of this discrimination
8 comments:

Debbie Chelsea said...

Smh...na talk be this?...God pls come

6 March 2017 at 09:28
Anonymous said...

Ewu...moro..olodo...u r really insane maggot.

6 March 2017 at 09:29
Karian said...

If you posted decent pictures I don't think they will take it down.

6 March 2017 at 09:29
La Bush De Bushman said...

aвeg na υna ĸnw daт one

6 March 2017 at 09:30
maksbebe said...

And we r supposed to support u.... Dats a laf....

6 March 2017 at 09:37
Anonymous said...

Is this woman not in her fifties? Why is she misbehaving?

6 March 2017 at 09:40
Ohiren's Zone said...

Na wa o...see english!.

6 March 2017 at 09:46
onyekachi onuoha said...

Lol... u just typing error...
See its the psychiatric help you need more....

6 March 2017 at 09:47

