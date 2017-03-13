Afrobeat crosses over to Latin market as Watta by Ms.Bodega ft.Timaya gets more International remixes with Big Panama artists!!

American Singer/Songwriter Ms.Bodega who featured Timaya in her song titled Watta, produced by Young D, is waving the AfroBeat flag high, Internationally.
The song Watta which is originally Afrobeat crosses over to the Latin market as WATTA by Ms.Bodega ft. Timaya gets more International Remixes with Big Panama artists!! It is gaining more remixes across the globe and has now Hit the Latin market by storm.
Watta song which was inspired by the 'Abami Eda ' himself, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has just scored a Remix with 2 big Latin artists, Peter Pana and Japanese.
The song is also gaining attention in East Africa and it's most likely going to feature top East African Artists very soon.
Congratulations to Ms. Bodega and her team. Thanks for flying the Afro Music Flag worldwide.
Check out WATTA and AGUA (Watta Remix) below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CA785elcTBM
Download Audio Here:
Itunes link : https://itun.es/ng/zUM13
Mtn Music Plus Link: http://mpjamz.com/s/bce3cb13e
