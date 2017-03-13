 Actress Shirley Igwe is rocking the cover of the lastest issue of Vanguard Allure | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 March 2017

The Actress and Producer talks about Nollywood thus far and her latest Movie "Middle of Nowhere". We love this cover shoot. More photos below...






Stylist: @harvellastyles
Photography: @ahamibeleme
Makeup: @jbeautypro
5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Very cute pics. These pictures were sha photoshopped. Shirley no get this kain shape Na haba make una fear God

13 March 2017 at 15:20
Thelma Black said...

The pictures look so retouched. Barely looks like her

13 March 2017 at 15:27
Iphie Abraham said...

Wow! She's beautiful










Lib addict#just passing#

13 March 2017 at 15:53
Anonymous said...

The Boobs are screaming for help (or is it just me)

13 March 2017 at 15:59
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

GOOD FOR HER.

13 March 2017 at 16:00

