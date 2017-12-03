Actress, Chioma Akpotha celebrates her birthday with new photos

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
The last picture is real chioma I know.. Others are fake chioma.. Lols... Happy birthday malady
Nwa oma till tomorrow
Happy Birthday Nwunye Franklyn. Nwanne Oge Alfred na Ezigbo enyi Uche Jombo. You look stunning mama Kay. Cheers!!!
A PRICELESS PRINCESS,A VIRTUES WOMAN,A STUNING AND A WOMAN WITH DIGNITY,HAPPY BIRTHDAY, THE BEST AMONG ALL WOMEN IN NOLLY WOOD,YOU SO MUCH RESPECT YOUR BODY,MAY YOU AGE GRACEFULLY, GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ABUNDANTLY,YOU CAME FROM A GOOD HOME,HBLLNP...AMEN
Lovely mama happy belatedday
Ashawo wanna be
Olosho wanna be
Hmm! This her pose in the first pic get as e be. Anyway, happy birthday. She is a good actress. List of Rumored Gay Rappers
Exclusively to any interested man of God right,May God deliver us.
Congrats my name sake and March daughter like me. I love your acting, attitude,dress sense etc. Keep it up and may God grant us many more blessed years ahead. Amen
This her ikebe in the red gown, na real African woman. HBD dear period
Post a Comment
11 comments:
The last picture is real chioma I know.. Others are fake chioma.. Lols... Happy birthday malady
Nwa oma till tomorrow
Happy Birthday Nwunye Franklyn. Nwanne Oge Alfred na Ezigbo enyi Uche Jombo. You look stunning mama Kay. Cheers!!!
A PRICELESS PRINCESS,A VIRTUES WOMAN,A STUNING AND A WOMAN WITH DIGNITY,HAPPY BIRTHDAY, THE BEST AMONG ALL WOMEN IN NOLLY WOOD,YOU SO MUCH RESPECT YOUR BODY,MAY YOU AGE GRACEFULLY, GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ABUNDANTLY,YOU CAME FROM A GOOD HOME,HBLLNP...AMEN
Lovely mama happy belatedday
Ashawo wanna be
Olosho wanna be
Hmm! This her pose in the first pic get as e be. Anyway, happy birthday. She is a good actress.
List of Rumored Gay Rappers
Exclusively to any interested man of God right,May God deliver us.
Congrats my name sake and March daughter like me. I love your acting, attitude,dress sense etc. Keep it up and may God grant us many more blessed years ahead. Amen
This her ikebe in the red gown, na real African woman. HBD dear period
Post a Comment