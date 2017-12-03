 Actress, Chioma Akpotha celebrates her birthday with new photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 12 March 2017

Actress, Chioma Akpotha celebrates her birthday with new photos

Actress, Chioma Akpotha celebrated her birthday with stunning new photos. More photos after the cut...


Saphire Muna said...

The last picture is real chioma I know.. Others are fake chioma.. Lols... Happy birthday malady

12 March 2017 at 17:31
Anthony Agugua said...

Nwa oma till tomorrow

12 March 2017 at 17:31
Elvis Ebuka said...

Happy Birthday Nwunye Franklyn. Nwanne Oge Alfred na Ezigbo enyi Uche Jombo. You look stunning mama Kay. Cheers!!!

12 March 2017 at 17:31
Anonymous said...

A PRICELESS PRINCESS,A VIRTUES WOMAN,A STUNING AND A WOMAN WITH DIGNITY,HAPPY BIRTHDAY, THE BEST AMONG ALL WOMEN IN NOLLY WOOD,YOU SO MUCH RESPECT YOUR BODY,MAY YOU AGE GRACEFULLY, GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ABUNDANTLY,YOU CAME FROM A GOOD HOME,HBLLNP...AMEN

12 March 2017 at 17:53
Julietonye said...

Lovely mama happy belatedday

12 March 2017 at 17:53
Tho waffle house said...

Ashawo wanna be

12 March 2017 at 17:56
Tho waffle house said...

Olosho wanna be

12 March 2017 at 17:57
kayode odusanya said...

Hmm! This her pose in the first pic get as e be. Anyway, happy birthday. She is a good actress.


List of Rumored Gay Rappers

12 March 2017 at 17:59
Ayomide Kelvin said...

Exclusively to any interested man of God right,May God deliver us.

12 March 2017 at 18:04
Anonymous said...

Congrats my name sake and March daughter like me. I love your acting, attitude,dress sense etc. Keep it up and may God grant us many more blessed years ahead. Amen

12 March 2017 at 18:11
Esther Norah said...

This her ikebe in the red gown, na real African woman. HBD dear period

12 March 2017 at 18:14

