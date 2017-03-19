Actress Chika Ike rocks Afro look in new photos

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
GOOD TO SEEAUNTY LINDA 👩
Cute. I love D hair
Only if she let me hit that... Damn, I could do that all day everyday for a long time. Chic.
Awwww!! Sweet Mama! Suits u Weller. Omalicha...
Post a Comment
4 comments:
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
Cute. I love D hair
Only if she let me hit that... Damn, I could do that all day everyday for a long time. Chic.
Awwww!! Sweet Mama! Suits u Weller. Omalicha...
Post a Comment