 Actress Chika Ike rocks Afro look in new photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 19 March 2017

Actress Chika Ike rocks Afro look in new photos

Nice look...




Posted by at 3/19/2017 11:19:00 am

4 comments:

okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩

19 March 2017 at 11:42
Tesh peters said...

Cute. I love D hair

19 March 2017 at 11:44
TiCX said...

Only if she let me hit that... Damn, I could do that all day everyday for a long time. Chic.

19 March 2017 at 11:45
chinelo okafor said...

Awwww!! Sweet Mama! Suits u Weller. Omalicha...

19 March 2017 at 11:53

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts