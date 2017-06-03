 Actress Awele Odita shares throwback photo with her married love interest, Kokozaria | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

Actress Awele Odita shares throwback photo with her married love interest, Kokozaria

Actress Awele Odita is in a sizzling romance with married NURTW official, Kokozaria. After months of denying that they were in a relationship, both of them have come out on social media to confirm that they are indeed dating. Awele shared this throwback photo on IG and even quoted a bible portion.
"Throw Back Picz 2012... Nobody Can Mess With You... When You Don't Depend On Them For Anything. They Can't Threaten To Take Away What They Didn't Give You.#Fact# I Sight You My King@kokozaria_americaboy  (Psalm 109) God Is Over Everything... If You Dey Wait For My Down Fall... You Go Dey Dere... You Go Die Dere In 9ice Voice". 
