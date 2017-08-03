 Actor Prince Uche has died | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Actor Prince Uche has died

Actor Prince James Uche who has been battling with Diabetes, Blindness, BP and kidney disease, has died. He died this afternoon March 8th at a private medical hospital in Festac town where he had been for two years now. He had been unconcious for the past 5 days and was on his way for dialysis in an ambulance when he died at 2:15pm. He was scheduled to travel to India this Saturday for further treatment. He was 55 years old.

He is survived by a wife and three children. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.
Posted by at 3/08/2017 05:26:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts