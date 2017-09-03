Accused blackmailer Stephanie Otobo, released from Kirikiri prison (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the lady who alleged that she was in a relationship with the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has finally been released from Kirikiri prison.
She was released this afternoon after her N100k bail was signed off by the Chief Magistrate, Kikekomo Bukola Ayeye. The Canada- based Nigerian, was on Monday arraigned on four- count charge of terrorism, fraud and blackmail when she claimed to have had an affair with the man of God. More photos after the cut...
