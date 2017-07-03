Abuja court sentences man to 12 years imprisonment for sexually abusing two boys

The convict was dragged to Court by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015.
Shehu Abubakar had pleaded guilty to the two counts charge slammed on him by the legal team of the Agency after being confronted by overwhelming evidence and was subsequently convicted by the Court on both counts. The sentence is to run concurrently.
Investigation revealed that the defendant who is a resident of Gwagwalada, Gwagwalada Local Government Council, was arrested by the operatives of NAPTIP following a tip-off by some concerned residents who suspected the unholy relationship between him and the two boys.
It was learnt that the convict harboured the two boys, age between 14 and 15 years old in his apartment with the pretence of providing accommodation for them and in the process had canal knowledge of them continuously through their anus.
This conviction brings to two the convictions secured by the Agency under the Violence Against Person Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015.
Reacting to this conviction, Acting Director-General of NAPTIP, Mr. Abdulrazak Dangiri expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the case. He however, added that the Agency will not rest on its laurels in dealing with the issues of violence against persons in Abuja.
5 comments:
Serves the animal right. Next time he will go after his type not innocent children who know nothing about it.
Just 12yrs?
...merited happiness
IT SHOULD BE 14 YEARS O
Na wa,it would have been 28yrs na
The sentence is not much. People like him should be castrated.
