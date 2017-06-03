Abuja Airport Closure: Travel with Travoola for unparalleled safety, comfort & convenience

Wherever you are travelling from, be it Lagos, PortHarcourt, Jos, Enugu etc. you can book a Travoola to take you straight to Abuja and get great value for your money.
We offer 3 main travel services:
1. Travoola Shared Ride.
2. Travoola Private Charter.
3. Travoola Business & Corporate Travel.
Travoola is by far the biggest evolution to ever hit the road transportation sector in Nigeria and we are different from every other road transport service. Here are 5 amongst several reasons to prove that.
Online-Only Booking System: In less than a minute you can easily book your trip on our website. Just enter your travel date, choose a pickup point as well as destination and make payment. No need to que at a park.
Citywide Pickup Points: We have several pickup points across Lagos, Abuja, PortHarcourt, Jos, Enugu, Imo, Kaduna, Benin, Imo, Benue and with our Private Charter Service, you get picked up at your doorstep and dropped off at your desired destination.
Toyota Sienna Minivans: When you book Travoola, you’re guaranteed all the comfort of travelling in a spacious Toyota Sienna Minivan with lots of leg room and air condition throughout your trip
Security Cameras, Panic Buttons & Tracking Devices: All Travoola vehicles are fortified with security cameras, panic buttons and tracking devices. We track all rides in real time to ensure all travellers are safe across the nation.
5 Passengers Maximum: With the Travoola Shared Ride Service, you travel with a maximum of 5 passengers and on Private Charter, you can travel solo or with a maximum of 4 other passengers you invite.
So, wouldn’t you rather travel stress-free with Travoola? Book a Travoola to take you from anywhere you are to Abuja or from the Kaduna airport to Abuja. Get in touch with us and let’s relieve you of all your travel burdens.
2 comments:
Good move by Travoola.
