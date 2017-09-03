 Abuja Airport closure: Osinbajo makes first presidential landing at Kaduna International Airport (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Abuja Airport closure: Osinbajo makes first presidential landing at Kaduna International Airport (photos)

Following the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International, flights are being diverted to the Kaduna International Airport. Acting President this morning made the first presidential landing to the Kaduna airport enroute Sokoto state. More photos below...






daniel ubong said...

Is this a news?next pls.

9 March 2017 at 14:04
edDREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Who gives a fuck... My phone is going down already and i need light....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

9 March 2017 at 14:08
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Issok


Long live LIB

9 March 2017 at 14:11

