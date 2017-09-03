Abuja Airport closure: Osinbajo makes first presidential landing at Kaduna International Airport (photos)

Following the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International, flights are being diverted to the Kaduna International Airport. Acting President this morning made the first presidential landing to the Kaduna airport enroute Sokoto state. More photos below...
