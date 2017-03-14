Abubakar Shekau releases new video showing his members executing some men believed to be govt spies
The Abubakar Shekau faction of Boko Haram sect have released a new video showing the gruesome murder of three men believed to be spies of the Nigeria's Directorate of Military. The sect members allege that the men were sent to spy on them and feed the govt with information about their activities.
In the 7-minutes video, the sect members who spoke in Hausa and Arabic, maintained they still hold some territories in Nigeria. They also showed off their high-grade military weapons which includes an anti-aircraft missiles.
No comments:
Post a Comment