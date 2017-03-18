About 400 Nigerians are in South African jails - Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazaub reveals

Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau on Friday said 400 Nigerians are saving jail terms for various offences in South Africa.
Dambazau made the disclosure during a joint news conference, which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the visit of Nigerian delegation to South Africa.
'These are in the minority because equally we have Nigerian professionals who are contributing positively to development of the economy of South Africa. However, that is not to say that they should fold their arms and not to do something about somebody involved in criminality.
But in doing that, we emphasised that due process of the law should be taken in terms of the assumption of innocence, being proven guilty and in terms of fair hearing. I understand that there are about 400 Nigerians who are in their prison for various offences,'he said
He also said the offenders would finish their jail terms in South Africa.
Dambazau who was joined by Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday to led a delegation to South Africa over the recent xenophobic attacks, also confirmed that they met with the Nigerian community in South Africa.
'When we met with the Nigerian community, we also emphasised that those who are involved in criminal behaviour should not be allowed to spoil the good name of Nigeria. 'So, they have that moral responsibility to report where necessary,' he said.
