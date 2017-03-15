Abia PDP chieftain formally decamps to APC

After formalising his membership at the ward level, he made it known while speaking at Umuojima-Ogbu, Osisioma local government area, Abia state.
'Essentially, I left PDP because my expectations were not met and as far as I am concerned, the aspirations of the Ngwa nation have not been met by the current administration and the reasons being given for the inability of the present government in meeting the expectations of the people are not tenable with me. I believe we could do a lot of things differently.
“The structure of the party in the state doesn’t allow for credible democracy, meaning that it is not all inclusive. If it is not all inclusive, are now delivering our electoral promises to the people of the state? So, we need to find an alternative towards actualizing the aspirations of the average Ngwa man and of course, our brothers up North (people of Old Bende).”
Ajaegbu also urged his people to join APC, so that PDP will be shown the way out in 2019.
'I am going to reinforce the party and the essence of being in this party is to strengthen the opposition. To get APC in government in the state in 2019, we will start now to reflect on what PDP government is doing wrong and how to change them.'
Ajaegbu is a former President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).
