A Russian lawmaker wants the government to ban "Beauty and the Beast" over gay "propaganda

A Russian lawmaker wants the country's government to ban Disney's new "Beauty and the Beast" remake after labeling it "a blatant, shameless propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relationships."
The complaint was detailed in a letter sent by Vitaly Milonov to the Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky and reported by state-run news agency Ria Novsti.
It says the movie should not be shown in Russia if the ministry found "elements of propaganda of homosexuality." The Ministry of Culture has not yet issued a ruling on the film, which stars Emma Watson and is scheduled to open in Russia March 16.
The movie is rated PG and is a live-action remake of the 1991 animated hit. Its director, Bill Condon, has said the character of LeFou, fawning sidekick to the villainous Gaston, has an "exclusively gay moment" in the film.
Russia's government passed a legislation in 2013 prohibiting the spreading of "gay propaganda" among minors. The law, which described homosexuality as "non-traditional sexual relations," bars the public discussion of gay rights and relationships anywhere children might hear it.
