97 Nigerians deported from South Africa

The South African Government has deported 97 Nigerians, made up of 95 males and two females. The deportees, who allegedly committed various criminal offences, landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos in a chartered aircraft with the registration number GBB710 from Johannesburg, on Monday night, February 27th.
All the deportees were profiled by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) while those deported for drug related offences were handed over to the Police for further investigation.
