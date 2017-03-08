 8 years ago! Kim Kardashian shares throwback photo of herself and Kanye West | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

8 years ago! Kim Kardashian shares throwback photo of herself and Kanye West

From friends to lovers.. 8 years and still going strong!
3/03/2017

Oghenetega said...

I Love that Kanye could Love her her with careless abandon & don't give a Fuck what ppl hv to say or what she has done in the past...
That to me is a true genuine Love..

3 March 2017 at 15:34
OSINANL said...

I LOVE THIS COUPLE

3 March 2017 at 15:38
Anonymous said...

NICE MY FAVORITE COUPLE........... I HAVE ALWAYS LOVED KANYE WEST.......... HATERS HUG TRANSFORMER... MBOK

3 March 2017 at 15:42
hanny said...

Hmm! Sweet one Kim, long live your love

3 March 2017 at 15:46
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
When she was dragging beauty with beauty itself....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

3 March 2017 at 15:50

