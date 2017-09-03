74-year-old man arrested for allegedly destroying Kim Kardashian’s 'Selfish' books

A 74-year-old American man has been arrested for destroying at least six copies of Kim Kardashian's 'Selfish' book. In October 2016, he allegedly poured red liquid over the books and left a lengthy note explaining his dislike of Ms. Kardashian and people like her, at a Barnes & Noble in Connecticut.
According to a police report released by the Glastonbury Police Department on Tuesday, the man identified as Carl Puia was on Monday arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief after turning himself in.
Puia, who was identified by surveillance cameras at Barnes & Noble, was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.
