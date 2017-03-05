 5 feared dead as Hausas, Yorubas clash in Ile Ife (graphic photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

5 feared dead as Hausas, Yorubas clash in Ile Ife (graphic photos)

At least five persons are feared dead in a communal clash involving Hausas and Yorubas in Ile-Ife, Osun state this morning. According to eye witneses, the clash started at about 9am today.

An argument between a Hausa man and a Yoruba woman at a market in the Sabo area of the town, degenrated into a fight that was later hijacked by some youths in the area.

 

The irate youths destroyed goods belonging to the Hausa traders at Lageere in retaliation to the havoc done around the Sabo market. Residents of the town have fled their homes while the police is working to restore law and order.







