5 feared dead as Hausas, Yorubas clash in Ile Ife (graphic photos)

An argument between a Hausa man and a Yoruba woman at a market in the Sabo area of the town, degenrated into a fight that was later hijacked by some youths in the area.
The irate youths destroyed goods belonging to the Hausa traders at Lageere in retaliation to the havoc done around the Sabo market. Residents of the town have fled their homes while the police is working to restore law and order.
Ile Ife at the moment. People are being killed and properties burnt. pic.twitter.com/MgrUG3EFTf— Cpt Jojo (@chatwithola) March 8, 2017
6 comments:
THEIR PROBLEM
Yoruba should wake up to reality that the hausas thinks they are the only owners of this country
This is the kind of clashes I hate...when it goes from being being two people to two tribes, and then innocent people get injured or killed. Sad.
Na wah ooooo... dee
Lord have mercy
