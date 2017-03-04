4 escape death as car rams into building in Lagos

The incident occurred around 11am on Wednesday, involving Honda Accord motor with registration number SMK-971EJ. The driver did not sustain any injury too. The shoe maker was fatally injured while the passerby suffered one leg dislocation.
An eyewitness who did not disclose his name to our correspondent said the driver was over speeding and lost it at the spot.
"I was so lucky because I was at that actual spot and I saw him coming on high speed and quickly moved back and before I know it, two people were on the floor.
"He mounted the Mallam who was doing shoe shinning here and the other woman who was passing by. The Mallam was bleeding all over his mouth and head, " he added. An elderly man who was also at the scene said.
"The speed was too much. He was coming from Yaya-Abatan. "This is the recklessness we are talking about, this man needs to be punished and I hope he doesn't go freely without been punished.
"This spot is known for accident because of the corner, two weeks ago accident happened here around this time. When the road is free, they will be speeding anyhow", he said.
"The man was on high speed. People don't obey the traffic laws, there is speed limit but people won't obey it. "I have informed my DPO, the senior officer and the divisional traffic officer in charge are on their way too."
