Sunday, 5 March 2017

3AG March Education Fair 2017 in Akwa-Ibom, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt

Another opportunity is here again to meet with representative from UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, Holland, Turkey and Cyprus.

 
Take charge of your future and studyabroad. Attend the 3AG March Education Fair 2017. 

Akwa Ibom- Friday 10th March 2017- Enyong Meeting Room, Le Meridian Ibom Hotel, Uyo. 11am-5pm 

Abuja- Monday 13th March 2017- Aso Hall, Rockview Classic Hotel, 194/196 AdetokunboAdemola Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja. 9:30am-5pm 

Rivers- Wednesday 15th March 2017- Hall A, Landmark Hotel. 4 Worlu St,Off Olu Obasanjo Road, D/Line, Port Harcourt. 9:30am-5pm Lagos- Saturday 18th March 2017- NnamdiAzikiwe Hall, Renaissance Ikeja Hotel, 38/40 Isaac John St. GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. 9:30am-5pm. 


No gatefee required, but register @ www.3aglobal.com/registration.
Come with original and photocopies of credentials and international passport.
For more enquiries call- 08099551588, 08097988690, 08095982087, 08096316309.
www.3aglobal.com. info@3aglobal.com.
