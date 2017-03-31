 31 year Tiffany Whyte claims she's Janet Jackson's love child | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

31 year Tiffany Whyte claims she's Janet Jackson's love child

For years there have been rumors that Janet Jackson and first husband James DeBarge had a secret child during their marriage who they gave up for adoption. Janet has always denied this. Fast forward to 2017 and a 31 year old woman is speaking out, claiming she's the former couple's daughter. Janet and James eloped in 1984 when Janet was just 18 and James 21. The marriage was annulled the following year.



Below is how Radar Online is reported it:
James DeBarge and Janet Jackson had a secret love child that they’ve managed to hide from the public for 31 years! That’s the explosive claim of Philadelphia woman, Tiffany Whyte, who told RadarOnline.com that she’s the long-lost heir to the Jackson fortune.
“I’ve been kept a secret a very long time,” Tiffany told Radar in a bombshell interview. “I want people to know the truth.”
DeBarge, now 53, first claimed in 2012 that he and Jackson had given a child up for adoption before their 1985 split. The news was revealed in a shocking prison letter to Michael Jackson’s death doctor, Conrad Murray, published by Radar. Jackson, now 50 and a mom to a newborn son, Eissa, with Wissam al Mana, has never commented publicly on the scandal.
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good for them


... Merited happiness

14 March 2017 at 21:56

