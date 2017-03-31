31 year Tiffany Whyte claims she's Janet Jackson's love child

Below is how Radar Online is reported it:
James DeBarge and Janet Jackson had a secret love child that they’ve managed to hide from the public for 31 years! That’s the explosive claim of Philadelphia woman, Tiffany Whyte, who told RadarOnline.com that she’s the long-lost heir to the Jackson fortune.
“I’ve been kept a secret a very long time,” Tiffany told Radar in a bombshell interview. “I want people to know the truth.”
DeBarge, now 53, first claimed in 2012 that he and Jackson had given a child up for adoption before their 1985 split. The news was revealed in a shocking prison letter to Michael Jackson’s death doctor, Conrad Murray, published by Radar. Jackson, now 50 and a mom to a newborn son, Eissa, with Wissam al Mana, has never commented publicly on the scandal.
Good for them
... Merited happiness
